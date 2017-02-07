[The Presidential Blog] Who else has noticed the weirdness on Minister Fashola’s Twitter?

We do not mean to add any more than bad roads, housing deficits, darkness, and allegations of corruption to former governor Fashola’s plate right now but if he hasn’t, he may have to check in with his Japanese friends about what’s been happening on his Twitter account.

There have been random incidents of Japanese tweets lately and it’s getting confusing.

@tundefashola good morning sir, translation required. Have a lovely day. — Babatunde Onifade (@TundeOnifade) February 7, 2017

The first time we noticed was on the 23rd of January but the tweets were removed shortly after they came up but today’s post has been seating comfortable for about 4 hours and people are starting to think he may be posting permanent hair removal ads. We know better though but it’s hard not to wonder.

