[The Presidential Blog] Who else has noticed the weirdness on Minister Fashola’s Twitter?

We do not mean to add any more than bad roads, housing deficits, darkness, and allegations of corruption to former governor Fashola’s plate right now but if he hasn’t, he may have to check in with his Japanese friends about what’s been happening on his Twitter account.

There have been random incidents of Japanese tweets lately and it’s getting confusing.

- Advertisement -

The first time we noticed was on the 23rd of January but the tweets were removed shortly after they came up but today’s post has been seating comfortable for about 4 hours and people are starting to think he may be posting permanent hair removal ads. We know better though but it’s hard not to wonder.

Or maybe he’s just learning the language…

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

[The Presidential Blog] This Nigerian has proof the Presidency lied about the photos they posted

[The Presidential Blog] The President is no longer coming back tomorrow

Analysis: The CBN is descending to shameful depths never seen before

Who else is feeling this Police Complaint handle on Twitter?

The YNaija Cover this evening – the 4th of February

[The Presidential Blog] No lie, this Minister of information is just tired of all these

The Thread: Adopting Trump’s strategy in resolving Nigeria’s power problems once and for all

[The Presidential Blog] Is Minister Lai our Kellyanne Conway?

[The Presidential Blog] Buhari has a 9-day ultimatum to deal with this CJN business

Loading...