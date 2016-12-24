[The Presidential Blog] Fresh fire predicted in the Presidency in 2017

Apostle Suleman of the Omega Fire Ministries has just concluded his Church’s Fresh Fire revival where he made a number of prophecies ahead of the coming year.

We cannot say we were the least bit surprised – about the prophesying or the fact the Apostle Suleman has prophecies that filter into the news.

What is surprising is the fact that he has Presidential revelations – specifically for the President and the Vice President. What a wow.

He says he forsees a rocky road patch ahead of the two. This rough patch will humble President Buhari and almost see Vice President Osinbajo out of office.

Why are we paraphrasing?

“I see presidents being removed in Africa, I see presidents being installed. Two times, Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, will face removal from office. They will alienate him and they will make attempts to remove him. But God will humble Buhari in 2017.”

Who else is ready for the New Year then?

