[The Presidential Blog] What is Lauretta’s game play with Ali Modu Sherriff?

Ever since Ali Modu Sheriff was confirmed by the Court of Appeal as the Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the Special Assistant to the President of Nigeria on social media has been tweeting and retweeting congratulatory messages to Ali Modu Sherriff.

Congrats to Alh. Modu Sheriff, d authentic Chairman of PDP.

Hoping your leadership will bring back a civilised form of opposition in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/sVcP3tLLhh — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) February 17, 2017

Ali Modu Sherriff has had to battle it out with the other PDP faction head, Ahmed Makarfi for months in court and now that he’s been confirmed by the courts, many other Chieftains have been saying that the judgment was rigged in favour of Sherriff, who they claim is an APC mole in their ranks.

Lauretta Onochie and her ilk at the Presidency are meant to be seen as above the fray of politics and frankly, this particular media assistant just has us wondering?

