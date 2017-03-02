[The Presidential Blog] Let’s just admit it, Aisha Buhari is a star!

The other day, we said we were sceptical of what the wife of the President’s game plan was with the Aisha Buhari Foundation after she opened a school and orphanage in Borno State.
She’d said at the ceremony that her drive was “born out of her passion to improve the living condition of victims of conflict and other humanitarian crises particularly children.” We weren’t sure what to think because we thought it meant that she may have been abandoning her Future Assured project in favour of the very cliche pet projects we know “first ladies” to pursue.
Today, the woman has done something else inching us closer to becoming believers in her cause. She has gone back to the Future Assured, proving she can handle more than one thing at once. Under the Future Assured Programme, today, she launched a mobile clinic programme to provide basic and essential health care services to people, especially those living in hard to reach areas of the country.
