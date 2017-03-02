[The Presidential Blog] Let’s just admit it, Aisha Buhari is a star!

The other day, we said we were sceptical of what the wife of the President’s game plan was with the Aisha Buhari Foundation after she opened a school and orphanage in Borno State.

She’d said at the ceremony that her drive was “born out of her passion to improve the living condition of victims of conflict and other humanitarian crises particularly children.” We weren’t sure what to think because we thought it meant that she may have been abandoning her Future Assured project in favour of the very cliche pet projects we know “first ladies” to pursue.

Today, the woman has done something else inching us closer to becoming believers in her cause. She has gone back to the Future Assured, proving she can handle more than one thing at once. Under the Future Assured Programme, today, she launched a mobile clinic programme to provide basic and essential health care services to people, especially those living in hard to reach areas of the country.

Mrs. Buhari said that the programme is part of the humanitarian services that Future Assured provides to underprivileged Nigerians especially those that reside in the remotest parts of this country. “With the commissioning of this vehicle, organising the medical outreach done frequently by Future Assured to remote areas is now easier.”

The mobile medical outreach, as stated by the National Coordinator of Future Assured, Dr. Kamal Mohammed, is about improving health and providing services in remote areas. He said the clinic is equipped with consultation, dispensing, and observation areas as well as a mini-lab and a nursing station.

This initiative coming at a time when her husband is getting the flack for embarking on medical tourism despite his mantra of change and investing in Nigeria actually makes a lot of sense.