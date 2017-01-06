[The Presidential Blog] We are looking forward to today’s meeting with Malami

The President is scheduled to meet with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami at 12 pm today. Of course, the meeting concerns the December 16th directive issued by the President to the Minister to probe all the top government officials accused of corruption.

Recall that a number of officials in the President’s cabinet have been at the centre of several allegations of corruption – including the Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

The President has been accused of being very unfair in his campaign against corruption. He’s been said to be very selective in going after only “perceived enemies” while those in his own cabinet are neck-deep in corrupt activities.

The outcome of today’s meeting will, however, mark a turning point in this conversation. If the probe was taken seriously enough, there should be some interesting revelation or two before the day is over.

