[The Presidential Blog] Maybe the President should actually be listening to Guru Maharaji

Satguru Maharaji ji, the founder of One Love Family sect, has called on President Buhari at a news conference in Ibadan which was part of activities to mark his 69th birthday. After expressing gratitude to the president on the steps taken so far at retrieving the Ajaokuta Steel Company, the spiritual leader made 6 recommendations to President Buhari:

1. Our government should reduce the price of cement to N300 to enable the country build homes for its people and if need be, government should empower Nigerians to import cement to bring prices down.

2. The Nigeria Airways should be revived with the old buildings and structures rehabilitated in order for the country to compete with small nations which have notable airlines like Ethiopia, Cameroun and Kenya,” the sect leader said.

3. He also called for a reduction in airfares for local travels within the country to a flat rate of N15,000.

4. Maharaji ji argued that state governments should be allowed to acquire planes in partnership with stakeholders as well as oil blocks.

5. The sect leader called on government to compel all oil companies to release two percent of their gross profits for research in universities

6. The local refineries built by militants should not be destroyed but improved upon since they are inventions made out of necessity.

Number 3 though! We really hope the President or at least someone in Aso-Rock is listening.

