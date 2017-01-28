[The Presidential Blog] Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari is giving out free medical checkups around Nigeria

Wife of the President Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, has organised a free medical outreach for citizens of Nigeria living in Kogi State as part of her Future Assured Programme. Recall that she recently entered into a partnership with the Bil and Melinda Gates Foundation that will allow the Future Assured Project reach more people.

In a statement issued on her behalf by her media assistant, Adebisi Olumide-Ajayi, Mrs Buhari says the medical outreach programme in Kogi State aims to screen about 3000 people as well as spread awareness around Diabetes, Hypertension, and eye ailments worms in children.

Mrs. Mairo Al-Makura, the wife of the Nasarawa State governor represented Aisha Buhari at the outreach. According to her, the initiative should complement government efforts to provide health care for the populace. She also expressed optimism that the screening will improve the health status of the people of the state, as well as serve as a reminder about the need for regular medical checkups.

The outreach was carried out in collaboration with another non-governmental organisation, Cry for Help.

By the end of the day, they had distributed free medication for the treatment of some of the ailments screened for and also eye glasses to adults who needed them. They also dewormed children encouraged them with freebies towards better dental hygiene.

Mrs Rashidat Bello, the wife of Kogi State Governor, urged her people to take advantage of the programme to take better care of their health.

