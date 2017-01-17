The Presidential Blog

[The Presidential Blog] This media assistant to Buhari must have been taking a lot of Twitter lessons from Trump

Just last week, the President’s personal assistant on social media came to our attention. Of course, it’s not that we hadn’t known her before then. No, we knew when she was appointed last year as yet another media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari. We refrained from joining the bandwagon of “wailers” because, truly, this President can do with as much help as he can get in the Comms department.

But, lately, it appears as though Lauretta Onochie has decided that the Trump way is the most effective. She has thrown as much shade as you’d expect from Trump and has mercilessly (what other way is there to attack on social media?) gone after all of her boss’ attackers within the past week we have had our eyes on her.

You just see:

With a former Lagos State Senator, Tokunbo Afikuyomi yesterday

Classic Trump one liners!

With Bring Back Our Girls co-Convener, Aisha Yesufu

And when we thought she couldn’t score any higher on the Trump Tweet Templates Test, she retweeted this petty one:

And apparently, this is not even the height for her:

We honestly aren’t sure whether to cheer her on or call her out. But we have to admit that she’s got her Trump down to a T!

