[The Presidential Blog] This media assistant to Buhari must have been taking a lot of Twitter lessons from Trump

Just last week, the President’s personal assistant on social media came to our attention. Of course, it’s not that we hadn’t known her before then. No, we knew when she was appointed last year as yet another media aide to President Muhammadu Buhari. We refrained from joining the bandwagon of “wailers” because, truly, this President can do with as much help as he can get in the Comms department.

But, lately, it appears as though Lauretta Onochie has decided that the Trump way is the most effective. She has thrown as much shade as you’d expect from Trump and has mercilessly (what other way is there to attack on social media?) gone after all of her boss’ attackers within the past week we have had our eyes on her.

You just see:

With a former Lagos State Senator, Tokunbo Afikuyomi yesterday

Former Lagos State senator, Tokunbo Afikuyomi, and Pres. Buhari's P.A on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, engage each other on Twitter A photo posted by Instablog9ja✅ (@instablog9ja) on Jan 16, 2017 at 9:15am PST

Classic Trump one liners!

With Bring Back Our Girls co-Convener, Aisha Yesufu

Responsible?!

They can make you more believable by being on top of issues.

Ask @MBuhari to sack Babachir so u can better use RESPONSIBLE! https://t.co/wfGu1oq5yH — Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) January 15, 2017

Don't change the topic. Pack up & go to Sambisa Forest. You think the girls are sitting under a tree and the soldiers refuse to rescue them. https://t.co/UYBBsw7BHm — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 15, 2017

@AishaYesufu President Buhari is pleased that there's progress re our Chibok girls and he encourages the Army to do more. Youre the doubter — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 15, 2017

And when we thought she couldn’t score any higher on the Trump Tweet Templates Test, she retweeted this petty one:

@Laurestar Aunty see the life of your busy body friend for outside. While strategic briefing was on she posed 4 pix. pic.twitter.com/HsRckDQopc — Badru Abdul Rafiu (@badru75) January 16, 2017

And apparently, this is not even the height for her:

Hahaha! This one does not know the meaning of outburst. 😂😂😂😂😂😂God save us from half baked bread. 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/s2ifz9uXgH — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) January 17, 2017

We honestly aren’t sure whether to cheer her on or call her out. But we have to admit that she’s got her Trump down to a T!

