[The Presidential Blog] Minister Kayode Fayemi declared wanted

The Ekiti State House of Assembly sitting in Ado-Ekiti has issued a warrant of arrest against the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Kayode Fayemi in connection with contracts awarded during his tenure as the State Governor.

The State Assembly had summoned the Minister to appear before it to answer questions and defend himself regarding an alleged a NGN 304 million contract awarded for planting of flowers for urban renewal project in Ado Ekiti which has not still been executed till date. The summons was due on Tuesday and the Assembly has issueda warrant of arrest against the Minister.

The Inspector General of Police, Ibahim Idris, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Wilson Inalegwu and other security agencies, including international Police have been ordered to immediately arrest Mr Fayemi. The allegation against the Minister is that 50% of NGN 304 million for the planting of flowers and renewal projects around Ado-Ekiti but no flower has yet been planted. Also, that the former governor ordered the payment of NGN 115 million for the construction of a new Governor’s office but no structure was put in place as at the time he left office in 2014. Allegations of corruption against the Minister by the State’s current administration are not new. In 2016, the Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media to the current Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose , Mr. Lere Olayinka accused the Minister of causing a financial crises in State when he obtained “frivolous loans” during his tenure.

Kayode Fayemi, is the Minister of Solid Minerals development appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. He was once the governor of Ekiti State, succeeded by the incumbent Ayodele Fayose in 2014.

