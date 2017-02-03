[The Presidential Blog] No lie, this Minister of information is just tired of all these

At this point, this is just unfair. The burden of defending his government may have started kicking in. He’s had to deal with silly Nigerians wishing their president dead all week (make that two) and now somebody named Tuface is trying to conduct “a shake-down” at whose cost?

If this tweet we just read doesn’t reek of a 64-year old’s fatigue, we don’t know what else does.

Why won’t the Federal Government just give the Minister of Information something good to work with?

“Nonsense”? For real, sir?

