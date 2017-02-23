[The Presidential Blog] Photos from Osinbajo’s meeting with MTN

While some Nigerians were vandalising an MTN regional office in Abuja earlier today, the South African telecommunications giant had an envoy visiting Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo at the State House today.

The MTN team was led by the Nigerian chairman, Pascal Dozie. Also on the visiting team were the MTN Group chairman, South Africa’s Mr. Phutuma Nhleko, senior lawyer, Gbenga Oyebode, Chief Victor Odili, Colonel Sani Bello and the CEO of MTN Nigeria, Ferdinand Moolman.

While it remains unclear what the team went to discuss with Osinbajo, the titles of those on the entourage suggest it was a very serious issue and probably not unconnected with the ongoing xenophobic crises in South Africa which has continued to threaten the lives and property of more Nigerians.

It could also be related to either its recent profit warning for 2016 that shows the company would be hurt by the Nigerian N330billion fine it got from the Federal Government last year or its postponed listing on the Nigerian Stock Exchange this year.

See photos from the meeting below:

