[The Presidential Blog] “Please who increased the fuel price to N150 ?”

As we all know, it’s been a very busy month for the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who’s been handling the demands of both his office and that of the President Muhammadu Buhari at once.

But it looks like some Nigerians could not be less impressed.

Yesterday, he was at an award ceremony in Abuja and this was tweeted by the official handle of the Ofice of the President as usual. What you are looking out for, however, is this comment about an increase in the pump price of fuel.

@NGRPresident @ProfOsinbajo please who increased the fuel price to N150? 😠 — King Michael™ (@DonMichaeleone) February 21, 2017

Apropos nothing!

