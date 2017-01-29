[The Presidential Blog] Presidential Couple photos released | More proof of life, perhaps

The Presidential media team seems to have a whole album of photos ready for release everytime there’s any rumour about his death. This time, it’s a photo of him and his wife, Aisha Buhari. Looking very relaxed, by the way, don’t you think?

Honestly, someone just needs to school these people that they are the ones one fuelling whatever rumours exist at this point. With each photo, there’s just more to look at which leads us to wonder a little more.

- Advertisement -

Who gets executive vsitors while on vacation? That’s just not normal.

In any case, these photos should have been released same time the other one with Daisy Danjuma and Governor Ibikunle Amosun ones were released because they were clearly taken on the same day. But then, that may defeat the “daily-photo-proof” tactic they seem to have adopted.

Daisy Danjuma and Mrs Buhari in a selfie. The former looks like she’s wearing the same attire from the other photo with Governor Amosun.

We wish all those involved a safe return home.

 

*All photos taken from NAN.ng

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Wife of the President, Aisha visits Buhari in London (PHOTOS)

[The Presidential Blog] Meanwhile, Aisha Buhari is giving out free medical checkups around Nigeria

Buhari just like Jonathan – Balarabe Musa

Gov. Amosun visits Buhari in London

YNaija Says: On Southern Kaduna killings. Audu Maikori is not the problem. The government is

The Church Blog: Just watch, Apostle Suleiman is going to ‘blow’ after this

[The Presidential Blog] Alibaba may have just delivered the most politically hilarious “knock knock” ever

[The Presidential Blog] No, Minister Lai, it is your administration that came unprepared to end the food crises

YNaija Analysis: Pres. Buhari must back his anti-corruption rhetoric with action

Loading...