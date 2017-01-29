[The Presidential Blog] Presidential Couple photos released | More proof of life, perhaps

The Presidential media team seems to have a whole album of photos ready for release everytime there’s any rumour about his death. This time, it’s a photo of him and his wife, Aisha Buhari. Looking very relaxed, by the way, don’t you think?

Honestly, someone just needs to school these people that they are the ones one fuelling whatever rumours exist at this point. With each photo, there’s just more to look at which leads us to wonder a little more.

Who gets executive vsitors while on vacation? That’s just not normal.

In any case, these photos should have been released same time the other one with Daisy Danjuma and Governor Ibikunle Amosun ones were released because they were clearly taken on the same day. But then, that may defeat the “daily-photo-proof” tactic they seem to have adopted.

We wish all those involved a safe return home.

*All photos taken from NAN.ng

