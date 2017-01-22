[The Presidential Blog] This our relationship with China though

We have already talked about Nigeria’s indebtedness to China and how we nay have been sold to the Chinese by our leaders here. The fact that the very reactionary media company the President keeps did nothing to debunk those rumours but we overlooked it.

Today, they have just fuelled those rumours again. Today, the Chinese celebrate their country’s Lunar New Year also known as Spring Festival and while the President is away in the United Kingdom on vacation, Femi Adesina insists that the President wrote a message before he left to the Chinese community in Nigeria and world over congratulating them. Such good house-keeping.

Not a message to remind the IDPs who just lost loved ones through his military’s mistake, no. A message to felicitate with the Chinese on one of their New years. The “One China” subscription must have come with a lot of fine print. But we are not here to be petty “like some people”.

The media aide posted said message via Facebook this morning:

“The Year of Rooster for the celebration of the Chinese Community in Nigeria and all over the world will commence on 28 January, this year. On behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I want to express my warmest greetings to you on celebrating the Spring Festival, also known as Chinese Lunar New Year. We know that it is the most important traditional festival for the Chinese. It is an occasion of family reunion. Families will be coming together, often travelling many miles to revive great family values, reflect on the blessings of the past year and look forward with hope to the New Year. People will celebrate the Spring Festival with fireworks, parades and feasts. From Abuja to Beijing, the celebrations will be undoubtedly fantastic,’’ he said. The president noted that China had made series of social and economic achievements during the past few decades and that it made simultaneous progress in economic, political, cultural, social and bio-environmental areas.

In spite of these noteworthy achievements, Chinese people still highly emphasise the concept of family and the opportunity of reunion, much as we in Nigeria. This is our shared value.’’

It ends with:

“I am confident that our strategic partnership will remain extremely successful in the Year of Rooster. May the relations between Nigeria and China have another profitable and affluent year. Happy New Year.”

As if that was not spooky enough, Presidential photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo chose today to share this never-before-seen photo:

The President enjoys a boat tour in Guanghzou Province, at the end of his State Visit to the People's Republic of China. 14th April 2016.

What’s next? We all have to learn Mandarin?

