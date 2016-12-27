[The Presidential Blog] They say the President’s friend has returned 170million Naira loot

Remember when President Muhammadu Buhari’s friend, Retired Brigadier General Jafaru Isa, was arrested in connection with the Dasukigate scandal?

He was arrested and probed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for having received NGN 170 million from the former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki. Well, if a five-day arrest counts as probing.

THE EFCC released the former military administrator of Kaduna after five days, explaining that he confessed to having received the said amount. The EFCC also said he made a deposit of NGN 100 million with a promise to return the remaining NGN 70 million later. You know, because this is how these things work.

Now, The Punch has reported that Brig. Gen Isa (rtd) has returned the remaining NGN 70 million a promised. The report also says that the EFCC says the return of the loot doesn’t guarantee that Jafaru Isa won’t still be prosecuted.

Of course, we suppose the Presidency will have anything to say about this. Not only because they have already said they won’t be wading into the matter but also because Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina has just said that the President doesn’t need to comment on everything.

Safe to say this falls into the category of events that need to comments.

