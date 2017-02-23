[The Presidential Blog] Have you seen how BBC has dragged the President?

Earlier today, the BBC published a post asking why our President Muhammadu Buhari is still in London?

It’s not the title of the post as much as its content that hurts. While the title asks the right question, prompting us to open to read a host’s take on a visitor that has overstayed his welcome, we quickly found out that this post was about to pour some well-deserved shade.

“A former military ruler known for his no-nonsense style would appear to have little in common with a reality TV show where contestants engage in attention-seeking behaviour.” reads the first line.

You can feel the but coming abi?

But both subjects were soon generating headlines for the same reason – neither of them were in Nigeria.

Sure you can already guess what the second subject is… Big Brother Nigeria. BBC just drew parallels between President’s Buhari’s very drama-filled vacation and Big Brother Nigeria!

The piece written by Martin Patience goes on to explain how both are actually being filmed outside Nigeria and how we raised hell in each case. Remember how Minister Lai was livid when it was announced that #BBNaija was going to be filmed in South Africa.

All in all, even the BBC all the way in London knows that all the calls and statements pushed forth by the Presidency to make this month-long absence seem alright “have done little to dampen the speculation about the leader’s health.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments