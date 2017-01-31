[The Presidential Blog] The Social Investment Programmes continue with GEEP

After it’s Homegrown School Feeding Programme and the NGN 5000 monthly being paid to poor Nigerians, the Federal Government has kicked off another one of its Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), the Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP).

GEEP aims to provide soft interest-loans targeted at micro-enterprises run by traders, artisans, market sellers, entrepreneurs, and farmers with the involvement of cooperatives, and executed through the Bank of Industry, BOI. It is essentially a credit scheme that gives applicants who enrol for it no-interest loans with only a one-time 5 percent administrative fee charged for costs.

- Advertisement -

According to the Presidency, over one million Nigerians have enrolled in the programme and at least 23,400 have benefited already in 13 states and the Federal Capital Territory have so far benefited from soft loans disbursed as at today. To facilitate the loan disbursement, four payment providers were signed on for the programme with more to come by March to increase coverage, especially for the rural areas.

According to Laolu Akande, about 8,436 market associations and cooperatives nationwide have been registered for the scheme that will entitle them to loans ranging from NGN 10,000, to NGN 100,000 per applicants.  The loans would be paid directly to individuals, who belong to registered associations and/or cooperatives. This is so the Federal Government can ensure that the loan receivers are endorsed as credible by their peers. Timely repayments will also be ensured by granting the loans through only BVN registered accounts.

 

 

 

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

- Advertisement -

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Ther Thread: Burning questions for 2Baba’s critics

The Thread: The 2Baba protest that everybody is arguing about

The Thread: MI attacks Pulse writer, defends 2Baba

Opinion: The 8th National Assembly is not entirely useless

PROFILE: Why we love to hate Yemi Alade

We want food not polio vaccines, Jos communities tell govt

The Thread: “I received 18 slaps and got a spine shift” | @rosanwo tells his story of surviving years of domestic violence

The Nigerian Paralympic Team presented with the YNaija Person of the Year 2016 award

The Thread: Abuja residents be warned, carjackers on the loose

Loading...