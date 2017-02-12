[The Presidential Blog] Solomon Dalung’s unexpected visits to NYSC camps deserves some commendation

The last deployment cycle of the NYSC did not play out too well for the scheme nor the Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung.

During that cycle, at least three Nigerian students whose resume put them in the class of very promising rising stars, unfortunately, lost their lives under very questionable circumstances. While the scheme and the Federal Government insist that they did all that was required of them to prevent the death, especially in the case of Ifedolapo Oladepo, there have been contrary reports indicating the authorities were negligent at the very best.

But this is Nigeria and things get swept off public memory faster than should be and so it is not surprising that the #NYSCAbuse that followed the said deaths was no longer trending by the time the next cycle was deployed in January – giving the NYSC enough leeway to continue with business as usual without the through scrutiny of Nigerians.

However, the Minister who took a very large chunk of blame from angry Nigerians last year has been doing a lot to ensure that all orientation camps have been acting right with corps members so far.

Despite the fact that Minister Solomon Dalung has just lost his wife and would be blameless if he took some time out to mourn, he has taken to dropping by orientation camps unannounced just to see how things are being run. Well, that is of his Twitter feed can be relied on.

I dashed into NYSC Orientation Camp Dakin Gari of Kebbi state today for an unscheduled inspection of the Corps… https://t.co/NpjhVLG5U2 — Solomon Dalung (@SolomonDalung) February 12, 2017

MINISTER SNEAKS IN TO NYSC ORIENTATION CAMP ON SUNDAY – Warns of grave danger in not disclosing health status

-… https://t.co/FjlRpFHpAv — Solomon Dalung (@SolomonDalung) February 10, 2017

I dashed into NYSC Camp Kubwa in Abuja today for an unscheduled inspection of the Corps members well-being and… https://t.co/hqqPPonpOJ — Solomon Dalung (@SolomonDalung) February 9, 2017

I dashed into the NYSC Camp Mangu of Plateau state on an unofficial visit this evening an assessment check of… https://t.co/7DnkKwyMyq — Solomon Dalung (@SolomonDalung) February 5, 2017

Seeing as no one has yet challenged his tweets, we say kudos to the youth minister.

