[The Presidential Blog] What to think about Aisha Buhari’s new foundation?

From the start when she asked that we refrain from calling her the annoying but customary “First Lady” while embracing the “Her Excellency” prefix before her name, we knew we were in four a tenure with a strange wife of an enigma of a President. This is the point where you pity our Nigerian first family situation.

But it’s alright. Their unusualness has provided us with some of the best comical relief of all time: Cue in the Fayose-Aisha fight and then #TheOtherRoom episode that confirmed her “I do what I want” status.

It is in this light that we now warily consider this Aisha Buhari Foundation Orphanage and School in Borno. She’s maintained the Future Assured Project since the beginning of the administration and has somehow managed to elevate it above the ‘pet project’ that one has come to expect from wives of Nigerian Presidents and Governors.

This new project focused on the Borno area they say is “born out of her passion to improve the living condition of victims of conflict and other humanitarian crises particularly children.”

The completed project is expected to have a Nursery/Primary Section of 12 classrooms, Secondary school section of 24 classrooms, Boys and Girls hostels, ICT Center and 4 laboratories, Administrative block, Staff quarters, Main hall, Civic/Social centre, Skills Acquisition centre and a health facility.

Good stuff nonetheless.