[The Presidential Blog]: VP Osinbajo embraces Okorocha in Imo (PHOTOS)

As part of his ongoing tour of the oil producing communities in the Niger Delta, the Vice President has just arrived in Imo State and is currently meeting with the Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha and the Elders Council, led by the traditional ruler of … HRH Eze Ohiri in the Eze imo Palace.

We have just got a hold of photos from Michael Omoboriowo, Governor Rochas Okorocha’s official photographer.

The Vice President himself has also posted a tweet about his visit saying he is in Imo to share the same message he delivered on during his last stop (Rivers) which is for al Niger-Deltans to re-commit to working together to make the Niger Delta, a vibrant and dynamic economic zone.

After listening to different groups in Rivers State, I am now in Imo with the message of President Buhari to oil-producing communities here — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) February 14, 2017

