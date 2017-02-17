[The Presidential Blog] Will Wike and Fayose travel to see the President?

We already talked about this dilemma elsewhere on YNaija today but looks like the issue is gearing up to become a lot ,ore serious as the People’s Democratic Party Youth leadership has now started making calls for the presidency to send a PDP delegation made up of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and his Ekiti State Counterpart, Ayodele Fayose, to see the President who reportedly has been on vacation within the Abuja House in London since the 19th of January.

The youth group, PDP Youth Frontier which tweets @PDPNYF made this position known in a statement released through its Twitter handle @PDPNYF and endorsed by its National Coordinator, Austin Okai, following the visit of Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Yakubu Dogara and Ahmed Lawan to see President Buhari mid-week – a trip that some PDP lawmakers have said was not made on behalf of all lawmakers.

“Buhari’s health is not the APC internal affairs alone therefore, PDP youths recommend that Fayose and Wike should also visit him in London.” the statement reads in part.

Fayose and Wike are yet to make any statements indicating any desire to make such a trip.

The question though is whether the Presidency will allow this considering Femi Adesina’s TV reproach on Wednesday saying the President has a right to not speak with Nigerias who apparently have been trying to “intrude” on the President’s vacation.

