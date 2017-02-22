[The Presidential Blog] Yes, Minister, “Fake News” is worse than insurgency and insecurity

Working at the Presidency – as presently constituted must put so much pressure on anybody, especially those in charge of making things look like everything is running “like a fine-tuned engine”.

Yesterday, one of those people, the Information minister, Lai Mohammed, made headlines when he admonished against those who put out false information and that they have to now work doubly hard – on social media – to refute “fake news” which he defines as a phenomenon capable of threatening the nation more than insurgency and militancy.

Citing examples of the ills of fake news, he lamented how it took an official release from the Whitehouse for Nigerians to believe that President Buhari had talked to Donald Trump last week. That’s how much of a “yuuge” monster fake news is.

As a matter of fact, we agree completely with him. Fake News is worse than insurgency: when those who put out the most substantial amount of it are the ones insidiously failing at the primary job of curbing insurgency and militancy.

And surely, we can all agree that we could have done better by using original terms.

