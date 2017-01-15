Pretty Mike, Governor Ajimobi, MMM | Here are last week’s winners and losers

Last week’s winners and losers were not hard to find. With their words and actions, each of them fixed himself in the appropriate category leaving us with little or none to do than just add brief captions to their names and dish to you. Here are last week’s winners and losers, in all their awesomeness:

LOSERS

Governor Abiola Ajimobi: The Oyo state governor has drawn negative public attention to himself all because of his inability to act and speak as a leader should in the face of a crisis. His brash response to protesting LAUTECH students riled Nigerians through most of Friday and Saturday and everyone has taken every opportunity to condemn his actions.

Governor Ajimobi was captured in a video addressing the students about the closure of the university for eight months over unpaid staff salaries. He reminded the students that he is the authority and should be respected, he refused to take any blame or apologise for the unfortunate situation, he insulted the character and personalities of some of the students, spoke every word with arrogance and spite and tried to incite the students to rebellion.

That video will remain in archives as a testament of

Senator Ali Ndume: The majority leader of the APC in the Senate was approached by newsmen as he returned to the upper chamber from his afternoon prayers. They wanted to know his thoughts on his removal as a principal officer, a move he had no idea of. Yes, that was how Senator Ndume found out he had been kicked off the position.

He was immediately replaced by Senator Ahmed Lawan. There can never be a more hurtful way of losing one’s job.

Pretty Mike the dog walker: If the man knew, he would have kept his human puppies at home. Now, he’s got himself into big trouble as the Lagos state Police Command has chosen to use him as a scapegoat, a deterrent to nobody. Because no one will be dense enough to put young ladies on a leash and walk them around at parties while claiming to be empowering women. No one!

Mike got what he asked for. Let’s see how many years he gets behind bars for this “criminal” act.

WINNERS

Barack Obama: The soon-to-be former president gave his farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday and had all of us in our feelings throughout the week as we reminisced on the eight years of his tenure as the first African American president of the United States and the grace with which he ruled.

President Obama’s emotional speech reminded us of what we will miss and may never be able to experience for a long time. His special gratitude to Vice President Joe Biden and the Presidential Medal of Freedom later given to him crowned it for all of us. Barack Obama will forever be our hero.

Tiwa Savage: Look who’s performing at the Essence “Black women in Music” event in February. It’s Mavin records only surviving artiste, Tiwa Savage. She’s worked extra hard in the past year and is deserving of this sort of recognition. The event is one of those lined for the Grammy week and yes, that’s what a deal with ROC Nation gets you. All things are working together for Tiwa!

MMM Gang: The stone which the builder despised turned out to be the chief cornerstone when MMM proved haters, enemies and scorners wrong on Friday with its epic return. The temporary freeze was to last till 14 January but MMM shocked us by returning a day early and users have been cashing out. And the process has been organised and stress-free. Raise a glass for the pyramid they thought would crash!

Comments