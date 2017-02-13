Pro-Buhari groups to hold rallies in 4 cities this week

The Citizens Support for Good Governance in Nigeria, a coalition of pro-Buhari groups has said it will hold rallies across four cities this week.

The rallies tagged “I Support President Buhari” is expected to take place in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Kaduna.

Co-convener of the rally, Moses Abdullahi on Sunday said the event is aimed at showing support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Abdullahi said the rallies were scheduled to take place in Abuja on Tuesday and Thursday, Kaduna and Kano on Wednesday while a grand rally would hold in Lagos on Thursday.

Abdullahi said, “As a people, we witnessed the systemic looting and raping of our collective resources and consciousness by a few, with far-reaching psychological damages which has rendered us bitter, bruised, battered and hopeless.

“Nigeria today is a nation undergoing rebirth, a people seeking a new path to higher attainment; a diverse community where a new awakening of self discovery can bring about a better economy for us all.

“We have a leader who we all know is different. We know he will not steal our resources, we know he will not sleep until things are made right for us and our children. We know he means well, what then must we do to help get it right faster? We must support President Muhammadu Buhari because with him, it can only get better.”

