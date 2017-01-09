‘Probe killing of Nigerian in South Africa’ | IPOB tells FG

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged the Federal Government to probe the death of Tochukwu Victor Nanadi, a Nigerian who was allegedly killed by the police in South Africa.

In a statement by its Zonal Coordinator Cape Town, Innocent Alia, the group likened the killing of Tochukwu to killings of Biafrans by the Nigerian army and the police without provocation.

The statement said, “According to eye witness statements and of onlookers, observers and some IPOB members present during the confrontation that led to the arrest and instant death of Nnadi, it was unanimously agreed among them that no other explanation can be given other than, that the young man was brutally killed by some sadistic members of the South African police after he was arrested and handcuffed for suspicion over dealing in drugs.”

It added, “Furthermore, the death of Nnadi should serve as a timely reminder to all sons and daughters of Biafra that no place, not Nigeria and not even South Africa, can ever be compared to an independent Republic of Biafra.”

Comments

- Advertisement -