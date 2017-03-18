Probe spending of Paris Club refund, NLC president tells FG

by Azeez Adeniyi

President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, has urged the Federal Government to further take its anti-graft war to the state level.

Wabba sais this while speaking on Friday during the 4th Quadrennial National Delegates Conference of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He said many state governors have diverted the Paris Club loan refund released to states for their personal use.

He said the Federal Government should audit how States will spend the second batch of the refund to be released to them.

Wabba asked the government to ensure that the funds are judiciously spent for the settlement of outstanding salaries, pensions and gratuities.

The NLC boss urged employers of labour at all levels to see workers as partners in progress and not as liabilities.

He said, “What we are saying is that the government should also musters the will to make sure that the first trench that was released is accounted for, because there were controversies that N19bn was diverted by the governors’ forum.

“Outside the goodwill to make these funds available, the issue of transparency and accountability in governance, which is lacking in some states, must be pursued.

“We are going to start our agitation very seriously and rigorously to push that corruption should be fought at all levels.”

He said it would take good leaders with focus to put the economy back on track.

“If the economy was mismanaged by people, it will take the act of people to put the economy back on track; you will not expect God in heaven to come to correct what we have done. It will take good leaders with focus, transparency and accountability to be able to address the situation,” he said.