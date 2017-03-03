A problematic phone is the last thing any Nigerian needs. Not now, not ever

Let’s face it. The economy, the dollar, the unending vacationing, and the high price of everything are enough pain to last a lifetime. Only a strange fellow will want a “phone wahala” added to the list. In my quest to find the perfect phone, devoid of problems; the Gionee M6 Mirror crept into my life.

Here are a few proofs that my Gionee M6 Mirror is the best bargain yet.

The Gionee M6 Mirror has a brilliant camera that gives every picture a semblance of paradise. Every day, every time and everywhere is Selfie perfect on the phone. With a 13MP rear and 8MP front camera coupled with its face beauty feature, the camera makes beautiful, more beautiful. I doubt if anyone can overcome the temptation and ultimately, obsession with selfies, the M6 Mirror presents.

Armed with a 3GB RAM and 16GB ROM, memory is not a problem with the Gionee M6 Mirror. Unlike my old phone that can “hang for Africa”, my Gionee M6 Mirror is free of such evil – all thanks to its MT6737T Quad-core 1.5GHz processor.

The Gionee M6 Mirror allows me do more with its split screen feature. I can watch a YouTube video and reply my chats on the same screen, at the same time. Secondly, the M6 Mirror has a screen recorder which means I can even record the activities on my screen. Now, that’s cool.

Furthermore, the Gionee M6 Mirror has a smart remote feature that serves other appliances like helping me put on my television.

Now to the one that blew my mind: the Gionee M6 is a conversation starter anywhere. It has a mirror feel that makes it alluringly beautiful. And with a good battery life, an android 6.0 OS and a 5.5 full High definition display, the Gionee M6 Mirror is definitely a Pack full of wonders.

Take it. The Gionee M6 Mirror is not just a phone, it’s “THE PHONE” for everyone. Visit Jumia online to make your own purchase today.