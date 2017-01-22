Prophet Faleyimu insists Funke Akindele may not have children

Founder of the Mountain of Blessing and Miracle Church of Christ, Prophet Olagorioye Faleyimu has insisted that his prophecy about popular actress, Funke Akindele not having children was from God.

In his 2017 prophecies, the Prophet had said the death of Prophet T.B Joshua was near while stating that the actress popularly known as ‘Jenifa’ would not have kids.

Fans had blasted the prophet over his prophecy, just as many went on social media to pray for the actress.

In a recent interview with Encomium, Prophet Faleyimu insisted on his prophecy, stating that he had no regrets.

He said people had lambasted him over prophecies he made but they later came to past.

He said, “Yes, it’s God that revealed to me that she’s destined to be famous and wealthy but no child, but if she’s very prayerful, she will eventually break the yoke of barrenness and become a mother.

“That same message has also been repeated. Even, if she doesn’t seek the face of God, her enemies don’t want her to have a stable home despite the fact that she has remarried. That means the marriage can still crash unless she’s prayerful.

“God has also repeated it this year, that for her to have a child, she needs to be closer to God. People are now attacking me here and there that why did I say that?

“Some said I should have written a letter to her or invited her privately instead of making it public. But I am not a kind of prophet that predicts because of money. I am an anointed prophet. My calling is to deliver message as sent by God.

“But some people don’t know the difference between prophets and anointed ones. It’s in the Bible and Qur’an how the prophets of God operate. They’re not prophets of nowadays that only came to collect money from the government, high and mighty in the society and others.

“As a prophet, deliver God’s message and move on. You don’t need to be on anybody’s neck.

“I read in one of these Yoruba magazines that Funke Akindele is waging spiritual war against me because of the prophecy; nothing can happen unless God didn’t send me.

“I don’t regret on what I said. All she needs is to pray very well, I have nothing against her. I am 40 years as a prophet. That means I have been predicting since 40 years ago and I have never regretted any of my prophecies.

“I am used to all these criticisms about my prophecies. Even, at times, some would curse me but at the end of it all, all I said will come to pass.

“When I revealed what God told me about TB Joshua, some people commented that I wanted to collect money from him, but I think everybody saw it when he escaped death in 2014. Some were saying TB Joshua was supposed to have seen it before it happened.

“I am a farmer and I am contented. But my calling is to deliver God’s message to His people and I shouldn’t be afraid of anybody irrespective of his or her position.

“In 2009, when God sent me to theatre practitioners that 25 of them would die, unless they pray, they called me fraudster, claiming I wanted to use the prophecy to extort them. But when it happened most of them said they would sue me. They called me fake prophet, but the death didn’t stop until they were 25.

“Some said before election in 2015 that Buhari can never rule Nigeria again but Buhari is ruling now which I had earlier predicted,” he affirmed.

