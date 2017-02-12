Protests, Marathon and the best of Rihanna | See our top 10 photos from the past week

From the protest that held across Nigeria (and even the UK) on Monday to the Lagos City Access Marathon that held yesterday, see our top 10 photos from the past week

The Lagos City Marathon held yesterday and while Nigeria failed to win at her own show once again, Damilola Oluwaseun, the 7-year old who ran 10km of the race takes away from the stinging loss.

Photo of Kenyan, Abraham Kiptum who won the Marathon for the 2nd year in a row.

Oh Rih! Soaring so beautifully on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar Magazine.

Lady Gaga’s bejewelled look for her smashing Superbowl halftime performance.

On Monday, February 6th, Nigerians trooped out en masse to protest the situation of things in the country. Here, Aisha Yesufu and other protesters are seen leading the #OneVoiceOneNigeria protest in Abuja.



Nigerians in the United Kingdom did not allow themselves to be left out of the protest as they also took to the front of the Nigerian High Commission demanding to speak with/see the President who claims to be vacationing there.



The Lagos arm of the protest saw angry Nigerians walk from the National Stadium to the National Theatre.



Pop singer, Tiwa Savage sandwiched happily between rappers, Jay-Z and P-Diddy at a pre-Grammy event in Los Angeles.

And another one with Kelly Rowland.



The wife of Nigerian President, Mrs Aisha Buhari finally returns and the explanation is that she’s been on pilgrimage.

