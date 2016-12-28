Provide information on cultists, get automatic employment – Ambode

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos says his government is ready to offer automatic employment to anyone with useful information on the activities of cultists in the state.

Ambode, who stated this on Tuesday in Ikorodu at the ongoing One Lagos Fiesta, said his administration is ready to offer amnesty to repentant cultists and kidnappers.

Ambode said, “In the last few months, we have been having a lot of challenges with cultism in Ikorodu area and a lot of issues that relate to kidnapping.

“So, we are going to strike a deal tonight, we are going to say no to cultism and then we are going to encourage all of you. Anybody who is a cult member, we are going to offer you amnesty. I want to use the whole of 2017 to rehabilitate all those who have been doing bad things; we are going to provide money and we are going to provide jobs.

“We are going to encourage ourselves; wherever you find somebody that is not doing anything well, you can either tell the monarch here or come to us, we will give you protection; we offer you money and then we are going to offer you automatic jobs. So, we all agree to say no to domestic violence, kidnapping, rape and no to cultism. Once you sign on, we would offer you anything that you want.”

