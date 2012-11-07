Psquare’s Paul Okoye expecting first child with girlfriend, Anita

by Rachel Ogbu

Just months ago, Peter Okoye announced that he and his long-term girlfriend, Lola Omotayo were expecting their second child. Now, Paul and his girlfriend Anita have good news as well as they are expecting their first child.

Thanks to uncle-to-be, Peter who broke the news via social networking site, Twitter.

Peter Okoye ‏@PeterPsquare

Congratulations to Anita and @rudeboypsquare am sure its gona be a boy like me..#bigsmile

Peter Okoye ‏@PeterPsquare

Congrats 2 my brother @rudeboypsquare and his long-term girlfriend who are expecting a baby soon… Trust me bro it’s a good feeling.

Anita who has been dating Paul for years now is a post-graduate student of the University of Dundee in Scotland.

Reports claim that the couple quietly got engaged a while ago and would soon go to the altar

Their award-winning video director brother Jude “Engees” Okoye is apparently still single.

It has indeed been a roller coater year for Psquare! Their career has risen to new heights with sold out concerts, international hit collaborations with Rick Ross and Akon, and sadly the death of their beloved mum.

Comments

- Advertisement -