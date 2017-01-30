Qtaby Cruise and Chillz to launch Ntertane App [PHOTOS]

The third edition of Qtaby Cruise and Chillz is slated for February 5th 2017, and the exciting news is that we are launching a Mega Brand called “Ntertane”to spice up your lives.

Ntertane app is your one stop entertainment app bringing you music,movie updates and news from all over the world.

As always, the cruise is a great platform for networking with the best from the entertainment world, the business world and the media while having an exciting time.

Venue: Prest Cruise in Lekki Phase1

Red carpet starts at 4pm

Dress Code: Orange & White

Other features of the event include musical performances, three course meal, networking and surprises as always e.t.c

Previous editions played hosts to C.E.Os of multinationals, top celebrities and media as seen in the pictures below:

 

The Cruise and Chillzboat party is produced by Qtaby Events, Mobile Excetera and Atmosphere, supported by PulseNG, 360nobs, HipTv, Sound City, Africa Magic, Euphoria, Bella Naija

 

