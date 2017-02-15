Radio DJ, producer shot dead during Facebook Live broadcast

A radio broadcaster was shot and killed while reading news on a Facebook Live stream in the Dominican Republic.

Luis Manuel Medina, who was streaming his news broadcast on his personal Facebook page was killed in the middle of his programme Milenio Caliente (Hot Millennium) on Tuesday.

The assassins, also killed his producer Leo Martinez, who doubled as the director of the radio station 103.5 HICC.

The duo were broadcasting from a station in the east of the country when unidentified people came in and began shooting.

Medina was transmitting his show through social media, and his video ends abruptly as he hears gun shot sounds.

A woman’s voice shouts, ‘Shots, shots, shots!’

His eyes widen as the assassins enter the room, but he maintains his position.

Director of the station, Martinez was in his office at the time of being shot.

Tributes have been paid to Medina and Martinez’s on the host’s Facebook page.

One said, “There is no word to describe the sadness that overwhelms the family and the people of San Pedro de Macoris for the murder of the voices of our people.”

Another added, “Today is a black day in San Pedro, for the loss of these two bastions of the communication.”

