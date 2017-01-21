The News Blog

Rann bombing may have killed 236 people – Official

Tuesday’s accidental military air strike on an Internally Displaced Persons camp in Rann, Borno, may have killed up to 276 people according to chairman of Kala-Balge local government, Babagana Malarima.

Malarima, who spoke with AFP on Saturday said the death toll is much higher than the 52 earlier reported by the Doctors Without Borders.

He said, “From what the people who buried the dead victims with their hands told me, not those who treated the wounded, they buried 234 dead.

“And I later got a report that two of the injured taken to Maiduguri died.”

“Our people are really traumatised that a fighter jet belonging to their country can make this mistake and kill them the way it did in their own country,” fumed Malarima.

“Lives and property have been lost. It is not enough to just bury the dead and pray for their souls. Their families should be supported as is done in other countries. They should not be forgotten.

“The death toll is colossal. We are in grief.”

