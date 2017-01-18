The News Blog

IDPs bombing: Armed Forces will ensure it doesn’t occur again – Kyari

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said Tuesday’s military air strike in Rann was very unfortunate.

Speaking at the Borno Government House, Maiduguri as head of the presidential delegation Kyari said Mr. President “deeply regrets the incident.

“This is a very unfortunate accident. The President and Commander-in-Chief is very distressed about the incident, and has instructed us to embark on this condolence visit. This kind of incident happens occasionally in war, especially when dealing with terrorists like Boko Haram who arbitrarily and in cowardly fashion hide among civilians. The President deeply regrets the incident. The Armed Forces will take extra care that this doesn’t happen again. The Federal government is working with the State and local and international partners to ensure speedy resettlement of IDPs,” Kyari said.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Why was there an airstrike if B’Haram has been defeated? – Fayose

Rann bombing: Presidential delegation arrives Maiduguri (PHOTOS)

Military air strike: Pres. Buhari sends delegation to Rann

The Thread: This is why the Military’s bombing of the refugee camp in Rann could have only been a mistake

Accidental bombing of IDPs camp utterly tragic – Minister

The Thread: What is the worth of a Nigerian life?

UN deploys medical personnel, items to airstruck Rann IDP camp

The Big 5: These are the stories you should be monitoring today

Bakassi seaport: Buhari, Ayade meet in Aso Rock

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.