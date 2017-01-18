IDPs bombing: Armed Forces will ensure it doesn’t occur again – Kyari

Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said Tuesday’s military air strike in Rann was very unfortunate.

Speaking at the Borno Government House, Maiduguri as head of the presidential delegation Kyari said Mr. President “deeply regrets the incident.

“This is a very unfortunate accident. The President and Commander-in-Chief is very distressed about the incident, and has instructed us to embark on this condolence visit. This kind of incident happens occasionally in war, especially when dealing with terrorists like Boko Haram who arbitrarily and in cowardly fashion hide among civilians. The President deeply regrets the incident. The Armed Forces will take extra care that this doesn’t happen again. The Federal government is working with the State and local and international partners to ensure speedy resettlement of IDPs,” Kyari said.

Comments