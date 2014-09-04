“We are raped and robbed by our sons everyday” || Some mothers in Imo state are fed up

by Azubike Azikiwe

A group of women from Mgbishii, a rural community in Ohaji/Egbema LGA in Imo State, say they are being raped by their sons on a daily basis.

The mothers lamented to Catholic Archbishop of Owerri Ecclesiastical Province, His Grace, Dr. Anthony Obinna, at the Maria Assumpta Catholic Cathedral, Owerri.

They said, “We are raped and molested by our own children. You cannot come to Mgbuishii and return home safely because of the crime.”

The mothers said that in spite of their series of complaints to the state government and law enforcement agencies, no action has been taken to curb the situation.

“We are angry because government is not looking at our direction at all. We have been completely abandoned for years. Now, we have no good roads, no electricity, no market and nothing is going on in our place. To make things worse, we are now suffering from insecurity.”

The women also complained about low patronage, owing to the fact that their sons have taken over the roads leading to the market, where they waylay prospective customers. They also revealed that the criminals are in the usual practice of beating up policemen, whenever they attempt to intervene.

“Also, each time we report cases to the police and they manage to send their men at all, the criminals beat them (policemen) up because they (criminals) parade more sophisticated weapons than what the policemen have. We needed police escort to get here (Maria Assumpta Cathedral) and we will also need them to go back home,” the women said.

Speaking further, the women added, “Even the Reverend Father in our place is complaining and threatening to go away. About two weeks ago, some reverend sisters visited our place and were waylaid on the road and robbed. We have a lot of problems and that is why the women have come to complain to the Archbishop, who is our father in the Lord.”

