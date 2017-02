by Dolapo Adelana

Rapper Ladi Poe has joined the Mavin Records.

CEO of the record label, Don Jazzy made the announcement on Tuesday via his Instagram page.

Poe appeared in the music video, Awww sang by D’ija of Mavin Records.

He also appeared in Falz’s videos, Chardonnay Music and Marry me.

Pls meet and welcome the rapper's rapper #POE @Ladipoe to the SUPREME MAVIN DYNASTY. #MavinActivated

Poe becomes the third act to join the Mavins, following the signing of Johnny Drille and the duo of Blairis DNA and Clintis DNA.