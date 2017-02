Reading material: What you should be reading if you work in media content (13)

1. We’re going to be learning lessons from the 2016 US elections for a long, long time. www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/data-driven-campaigns-democrats-need-message-214759

2. First Russia, now Iran? http://thehill.com/blogs/pundits-blog/international/319141-americans-must-be-wary-of-irans-influence-over-us-media

3. Journalism in Trump’s America. https://medium.com/@lewispants/i-was-fired-from-my-journalism-job-ten-days-into-trump-c3bc014ce51d#.suhtb89cy

4. The ‘fall’ of Medium. http://www.businessinsider.com/inside-the-meltdown-of-evan-williams-startup-medium-2017-2

5. Stories about failure are always the most useful. https://medium.com/@CardsAgainstHumanity/why-our-super-bowl-ad-failed-2af66e6a976c#.gthbi71hv

Have a great week everyone!

