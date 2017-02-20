Reading Material: What you should be reading if you work in media content (14)

1. What does law enforcement owe the media? http://www.businessinsider.com/gamergate-fbi-file-2017-2?r=UK&IR=T

2. Is there one simple idea needed to understand Trump supporters? https://medium.com/@DaleBeran/4chan-the-skeleton-key-to-the-rise-of-trump-624e7cb798cb#.64nvrrogl

3. This content business comes with consequences. http://www.vox.com/culture/2017/2/17/14613234/pewdiepie-nazi-satire-alt-right

4. Not even Kellyanne Conway can handle the 24 hour news cycle. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/17/opinion/the-downfall-of-kellyanne-conway.html

5. They say Zuckerberg wants to end journalism. https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/02/the-mark-zuckerberg-manifesto-is-a-blueprint-for-destroying-journalism/517113/

Have a great week!

Comments