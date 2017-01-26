Be ready to defend yourselves from Fulani herdsmen, Bishop tells Christians

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Ughelli, Delta State, Bishop Diamond Emuobor, has called on Christians in the country to be ready to defend themselves against any form of attack from rampaging Fulani herdsmen.

Bishop Emuobor, the General Overseer of Trinity Gospel Mission, gave the charge on Wednesday in Ughelli while reacting to recent killings in Southern Kaduna which had claimed lives and property. He urged Christians across the country to “own a sword and defend themselves” against further attacks by herdsmen.

He stated that it was not unbiblical for a Christian to defend himself against external aggressors.

He said, “Christians should defend themselves and he who has no sword, should sell his coat and buy one to defend himself. We are all human beings, nobody should catch you like a snail and slaughter because you believe in Jesus Christ.

“We all would not die and those of us, who are alive, have the right to defend ourselves. Jesus says in the Book of Luke that those who have no sword should sell their coats and buy one for the defence of their lives.”

The bishop however called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intensify efforts to end the alleged killing of Christians, especially in the northern part of the country.

