Reason Buhari travelled abroad – Health Minister

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole has said President Muhammadu Buhari may have traveled abroad for medical checkup because he doesn’t want to be examined by another doctor.

The minister said this in an interview with journalists on the sidelines of the inauguration of Central Pharmacy Store and Maternity Building at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital Complex , Ile Ife on Monday.

- Advertisement -



He said the President might have travelled as a matter of choice or on the advice of his doctors.

Adewole said the President may have travelled on the advice of his doctors.

He said, “I won’t describe it as a large volume but we still have people travelling abroad. One, it is a matter of choice and secondly, there is what is called bonding between a doctor and his patient irrespective of where the doctor is and that creates a problem, the patient may not want to see a new doctor.

“If a patient is seeing a particular doctor and that doctor is not around he may likely wait. You don’t want to be examined by a new doctor, you don’t want to start all over again. It is one of the reasons and you can’t take it away.”

When asked if that was the reason the President travelled abroad for treatment, the minister said he was not in the place to answer such question.

Adewole said, “The President is the best person to speak on this, he is our leader but also a private citizen. He is entitled to making a choice which will be influenced largely by the advice of his doctor.”