We have your receipts: Dear Garba Shehu, we are still in recession

We hate to be the people that will remind you of this grim fact on the first day of the New Year. On a day like this, you should be reading stuff like this.

However, as you may have read by now, 2017 is the year when we finally ditch the lack of accountability that has kept us in the bottom ranks of every “worst countries of the world” list. We are all about that positive progression now.

Speaking of the recession (progression-recession; potato-potato), Mr. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, December 2016 is gone and we are still in it.

We know that a lot of people promised us that we’ll be out of it by the end of 2016 and we’d have taken some time to list them. Mr. Garba Shehu is the one we remember watching on TV that sad September evening after they finally admitted that the recession was not just “technical”. We watched him promise, quoting the figures from the National Bureau of Statistics (which by the way plainly showed two Quarters of negative growth) to say that we’d be out of the recession by the end of the year. Yesterday.

We were patient. We waited and hoped with you before issuing this receipt. But 2016 has ended. We are still waiting for the “Budget of Recovery” to drag us out of recession.

