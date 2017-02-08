We have your receipts: Didn’t the Presidency assure us this was just a vacation?

It’s been a very confusing 10 days for the whole of the world apparently. While Americans are dealing with a Trump who desperately needs to prove a point, here in Nigeria we are dealing with a President desperate not to prove any. Meanwhile, his army of media assistants have been desperately trying to quell “rumours” instead of allaying the fears that Nigerians legitimately have about the possibility of being left without a leader. Again.

In all of that, Femi Adesina, Garba Shehu, Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed have all given variants of the same story: “It’s just a vacation.” “He’s not ill.” “He’s hale and hearty.” “He deserves a break.” “He’s not dead.”

On the 26th of January, the special adviser to the President on media appeared on a TV show to say that:

“The President is in London on vacation. He is not in any hospital and he is not ill. “When he was travelling last week the statement we put out was that he was going on vacation and during the vacation, he would do a routine medical check-up and nothing has changed from what we pushed out last week. “If anybody has fed something else into the rumour mill that is just what it is- rumour.” Even the Vice President chipped in at some point:

Spoke tonight on phone with President @MBuhari who's on vacation, reviewing local and other developments including Gambia's situation. — Prof Yemi Osinbajo (@ProfOsinbajo) January 22, 2017

Unfortunately, no prizes exist for guessing what came next.

