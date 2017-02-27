We have your receipts: Who else is getting tired of this hot ‘n’ cold relationship between Buhari and Obasanjo?

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo is quite the unique elder statesman as far as Nigerian politic go. How many Nigerian politicians get to tear their party membership cards (or do something as dramatically drastic) and still lay claims to “speak to the powers that be”? There are really just a few of these and the former President seats at the head of that table.

One of the functions of the “office” which Chef Olusegun Obasanjo heads appears to be passing commentary on whatever issue may have caught his fancy at any particular point – however contradictory. And the current holder of the office he once occupied has been on his radar a lot in the past two years.

It started as an endorsement where the former President claimed they “brought” Buhari to save the country but then months down the line Obasanjo started to sound like he was dancing to a different tune when he came out to say that the President has never been grounded in matters of economy and foreign policy.

Months on and several closed-door meetings after, the two retired Generals became best buddies again; but not for long.

Towards the end of 2016, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo finally did what appeared to have broken the camel’s back on their friendship when he joined the “wailing wailers” to demand that President Buhari quit the blame game and give Nigerians the change he promised. This hurt. Hurt so bad it might have been the reason the President did not show up at a panel the two of them should have been on together in December.

Then there was static… No love. No hate.

Up until yesterday, that is.

“Whatever anybody says, President Buhari has not disappointed me from what I know of him.”

This is part of what he said to journalists who interviewed him at his hilltop residence over the weekend. But it’s really weird to think of what kind of hot and cold relationaship that theset two share.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll be holding on to this until the next contradictory move or statement.