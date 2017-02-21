We have your receipts: But Fayose, you said Sheriff “can fight for PDP’s stolen heritage”

Governor of Ekiti, Ayodele Fayose has given his two cents on the Court of Appeal ruling that confirms Ali Modu Sheriff as the PDP National Chairman and he is not pleased. We can tell you that much from what remember of his statement.

“If the people truly symbolise what a party is, then the machinations of our detractors and the anti-democratic organs will not prevail at last.” The governor said in a statement released during the weekend.

He also described the judgment as a rape on Nigeria’s democracy but assured that there is “another opportunity to seek justice at the Supreme Court, which I believe will not be delayed or denied”.

But this just reminds of a few months ago before the still-inexplicable rift between the two when Governor Fayose promise that Ali Modu Sheriff was all the solution needed to fix the problems of the PDP.

Here’s what Governor Fayose said just a year ago:

“With my antecedent as someone who has always defended the party, I can’t be linked with any decision that will not be in the best interest of the party. I therefore call on all my admirers and believers in my dogged fight for the revival of our party to support our new chairman, whom I believe has the required capacity to reposition the party. Has Ali Modu Sheriff been tried and convicted by any court for sponsoring Boko Haram? Is he even being tried for involvement in Boko Haram activities?”

Even Ali Modu returned the love when he said: “I never planned to be the PDP Chairman but God used people like Fayose and other Nigerians to make me the chairman”, a claim Fayose hasn’t denied.

We know there have been rough patches in between but what really changed?

