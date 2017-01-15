We have your receipts: Governor Fayose what do you have to say now?

Afolayan worked in the Office of the Accountant-General as a Principal Executive Officer (PEO) on Grade Level 10. He reportedly hung himself by the ceiling of his house in the State capital, Ado Ekiti after months of complaining about his inability to pay his debts due to non-payment of arrears of salaries owed government workers.

Governor Ayodele Fayose had on the 25thof December, 2016 ensured the nation heard about his ability to finally pay workers after months of threatening to sack any of the civil servants that joined in on any industrial action to protest salary arrears.

On December 25th, in a statement issued and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Fayose, Mr Idowu Adelusi, the State declared promotions for 15, 772 workers after paying them 2 months arrears and even Christmas bonuses. This was extended to workers in the local governments, teaching service and the core civil servants (a group to which the deceased belonged).