Recent attacks on Nigerians in South africa not xenophobic – FG

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said the recent attack on two Nigerians in Polokwane in the Limpopo Province of South Africa was not a xenophobic attack.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Clement Aduku on Wednesday, the ministry said two Nigerians were said to be injured and properties destroyed in the fracas.

“Contrary to media reports, the recent incident was a scuffle that took place on Tuesday, 14 March, 2017 in a motor park in Polokwane in the Limpopo Province in which two Nigerians were injured one of who has already been discharged from the hospital and the other receiving treatment,” Aduku said.

He said the incident was barely few days after a Nigerian delegation held a meeting with top officials and parliamentarians in South Africa.

He added that Nigeria’s Acting High Commissioner in South Africa, Martin Cobham was ensuring that the situation does not escalate.