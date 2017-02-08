Recession will soon be history – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Tuesday reassured Nigerians that the current economic recession in the country will soon be over.

Osinbajo stated this in a statement while reacting to the #IStandWithNigeria protests held in some parts of the country on Monday.

In the statement personally signed by Osinbajo entitled “We are committed to engagement with our people, and fixing the economy”, he commended the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, and his officers for handling the protests with professionalism and respect for the rights of citizens.

He said, “We are committed to a continuous engagement with our people to explain government policies, receive advice and criticism.

“Cabinet Ministers have gone round 8 States so far holding town hall meetings, the most recent was yesterday in Ilorin. There will be more of such meetings in the other States that are yet to be visited.

“With complete focus on improving the economy every day, the recession will soon be history.”

