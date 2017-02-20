We reject Sheriff’s peace offer, he is a traitor – Makarfi’s PDP

by Azeez Adeniyi

The Ahmed Makarfi faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the peace move by Ali Modu Sheriff as a “Greek gift”.

After winning in court, Sheriff had urged all members and stakeholders of the party to join him to rebuild the party.

But in a communiqué after the stakeholders meeting in Abuja, the faction rejected his peace offer.

The faction said it has filed an appeal at the Supreme Court challenging the Appeal Court’s decision to install Sheriff as chairman of the party.

“That having duly filed both an appeal to the supreme court and an application for injunction pending appeal in the morning of Monday the 20th February 2017, we pass a resounding and unqualified vote of confidence in the leadership of the Sen Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi-led national caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party and pledge our unalloyed support to it as it pilots the affairs of the party in this critical transitional period of the party’s life,” the communiqué read.

“To this end, we are not at all deceived by the supposed olive branch being offered by Sen Ali Modu Sheriff, knowing that the only thing that can come from traitors of his ilk is nothing but a poisoned chalice and a Greek gift.

“The meeting reiterates that the party’s constitution stipulates the process of democratically electing officers of the party and therefore emphatically rejects any imposition such as those being illegally paraded as officers of the party by Sen Ali Modu Sheriff.”

It said the All Progressives Congress has mismanaged the economy while promising to correct all its mistakes if the PDP is voted in 2019.

“That in view of the mismanagement of our economy by the APC-led federal government, the decline in investor confidence and massive capital flight leading to the Nigerian currency being the worst performing on the African continent; the dehumanisation of Nigerians, the abridgement of fundamental human rights, persecution of political opponents, and the return to the dark days of mindless dictatorship and the reign of fear, all leading to a state of helplessness and hopelessness; the PDP reaffirms its commitment to return Nigeria in 2019

“A PDP-led federal government will remove hunger in the land and restore confidence in the Nigerian economy.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments