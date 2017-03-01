Release Gbadamosi, restrain the DSS, Falana tells Malami

by Dolapo Adelana

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately release Babatunde Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement signed by Falana said the DSS has trampled on Gbadamosi’s human rights for detaining him for over a week without charging him to court.

He called on the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to restrain the DSS and other law-enforcement agencies from infringing on human rights of Nigerians.

“Babatunde Olalere Gbadamosi, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party was invited to the Lagos office of the State Security Service on Wednesday last week. As a law abiding citizen he honoured the invitation,” he said.

“Although he was not accused of committing any criminal offence or security breach he was arrested and taken to Abuja for interrogation. Since then, he has been denied access to his family and lawyers by the DSS. By holding him incommunicado the DSS has violated the fundamental rights of the detainee to personal liberty and fair hearing.

“Having regard to the facts and circumstances of his arrest, I am compelled to demand for his immediate and unconditional release from the unlawful custody of the DSS. In the alternative, the DSS should charge him to court forthwith if there is evidence that he has committed any criminal offence known to law.”

He added, “Even under the defunct military junta the arrest and detention of political detainees and economic saboteurs were justified by the military dictators under preventive detention decrees. Not withstanding that the obnoxious decrees have been repealed the DSS has continued to breach the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people in utter breach of the relevant provisions of the Constitution which have guaranteed them.

“Once again, I urge the attorney-general of the federation and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami SAN, to restrain the DSS and other law enforcement agencies from infringing on the fundamental rights of the Nigerian people.

“In particular, the attention of police, anti graft and security agencies ought to be drawn to the combined effect of section 35 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and section 6 of the administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015 which have prohibited the arrest and detention of any person in Nigeria without due process.”